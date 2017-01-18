First-Time Find: A Charming Split-Level in Elkins Park for $250K

Are you a city slicker with desires to settle down in the suburbs? This Elkins Park rancher might be just what you’re looking for.

Some people live for the hustle and bustle of the city. Other people love all that city life has to offer, but seek the quiet and comforts of the suburbs when they go to bed at night.

If you fall into the latter category, this property was made for you.

Situated in between Cheltenham and Abington townships is Elkins Park, the small suburban community just outside of Philadelphia where this cozy split-level ranch-style home is located.

The perfect starter home for any couple looking to settle down and start a family, this affordable home has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

The main level open floor plan features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, a sizable living room with a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling fireplace and vaulted beamed ceilings, and a dining room with large sliding glass doors that lead out to a backyard patio.

Want even more bang for your buck? The lower level of this home is completely finished with a laundry room, powder room, and outside exit. Plus, the attic is also finished and can be used as either storage space or a bonus room.

The heart of Philadelphia is just a short commute away via SEPTA’s Elkins Park Regional Rail station. It seems that this house has a little bit of everything to offer a first-time homeowner – and at an affordable price.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,128

SALE PRICE: $250,000

OTHER STUFF: This home’s price was reduced by $7,500 on Jan. 7.

122 Church Rd., Elkins Park, Pa. 19027 Exterior front Living room Living room Kitchen Kitchen Dining room Dining room Powder room Lower level family room Lower level family room Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Attic Rear patio Backyard Backyard

122 E. Church Rd., Elkins Park, Pa. 19027 [Pamela Butera | Keller Williams Realty – Blue Bell]