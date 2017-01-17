Trinity Tuesday: An XXL Trinity in Rittenhouse for $600K

With multiple modern renovations, a reduced purchase price and more than 1,500 square feet of space, this ideally located trinity has real potential.

Do you love a little bit of history with a modern twist?

If so, say hello to this expanded trinity built in 1917 and located in the heart of Rittenhouse Square.

With two Juliet balconies, a brick paver yard in need of a little bit of love, and that troublesome trinity staircase separating the second and third levels, it may appear that this property is the definition of a traditional trinity. However, its expansive size – for a trinity, of course – separates it from the rest of its kind.

New updates on the main level like the beautiful parquet floors, a marble mantel fireplace, and an adorable breakfast area fit with a floor-to-ceiling window and sliding glass doors add some modern touches that make this property even more special.

Oh, and let’s take a moment to appreciate the modified staircase between the first and second levels.

Speaking of the second level, potential buyers will be pleased to find not just one room, as a typical trinity offers, but three: a den, an office, and an expansive bedroom.

There’s also a full bathroom on the second level that could use a little work – but if you need some inspiration, just head up to the third level, which boasts another full bathroom that’s newly designed with sleek gray tiling, a modern stall shower, and a stylish vanity.

Two additional bedrooms finish off the third level. The laundry room is located in the basement, though, so don’t worry about hitting the gym on laundry day.

This expansive trinity has all the makings of a great home, from curb appeal to interior comfort.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,512

SALE PRICE: $600,000

OTHER STUFF: This home’s price was reduced by $25,000 on Dec. 15.

403 S. 21st St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146 [Mike McCann | BHHS Fox & Roach]