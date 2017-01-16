Main Line Monday: A Contemporary Country Home in Berwyn for $675K

This wonderfully eclectic modern home would make a great retreat in the woods. And that’s exactly where you’ll find it.

Looking for a backwoods retreat, filled with country charm and nestled deep in the forest?

How about one from which you could commute to your city job every day?

Except for the depth of the forest, we’ve found your place. But it seems to us that a three-acre lot should be plenty deep enough for your purposes.

And it comes with a bonus: a huge serving of modern sophistication to go along with the country charm.

Just take a look at the outside of this spacious, shingle-covered home and you should understand what we’re talking about.

But in case you still don’t, the living room on the inside, with its soaring two-story-high stone fireplace and exposed wood beams should drive the point home.

There’s plenty of rich wood elsewhere in this home as well, including the dining room, the master bedroom and the loft space overlooking the living room, which also boasts a huge semicircular window overlooking the back yard and pool.

Speaking of the master bedroom, it has its own private balcony overlooking the back yard as well. And there’s a large bi-level deck, connecting the house with the pool, for you and your guests to enjoy.

Located in the Hunt Valley subdivision in Berwyn, this home is convenient to both Main Line shopping and dining and the employment centers in Newtown Square. And with totally modern bathrooms, an up-to-date kitchen, and recently renewed climate control, gutters, roof and windows, it’s all ready for you to move right in.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,440

SALE PRICE: $675,000

OTHER STUFF: There’s also an attached one-car garage and a large detached two-car garage.

160 Hunt Valley Circle, Berwyn, Pa. 19312 [William Rosato | BHHS Fox & Roach]