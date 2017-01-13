What $500K Will Buy You in Fishtown

Whether you’re a small family searching for the perfect place to call home or a group of friends ready to stop renting and own a space of your own, Fishtown just might be the place for you.

It’s no secret that Fishtown is one of the coolest neighborhoods in Philadelphia, especially for Millennials or anyone looking for a hint of food and culture. Formerly known for its booming shad fish industry, this hip neighborhood has been recently dominated by a flood of new bars, restaurants and music venues that make it even more appealing to younger people looking to plant their roots in Philadelphia. But just how affordable is this colorful, urban neighborhood for aspiring homeowners?

With most properties falling between $200,000 to $400,000, but some stretching upwards to $800,000 or more, it seems there is truly something for everyone in this up-and-coming neighborhood. We searched for homes that fall right in the middle, around $500,000, and what we found was this: there is a pretty even distribution of properties between Frankford Avenue and Lehigh Avenue. Here are our top three picks:

1349 E. Oxford Street (above) | 3 beds, 2 full, 1 half baths, 2,274 square feet, $500,000

This custom-built townhouse just one block from Frankford Avenue is the perfect home for a small family. Its open-concept main level is graced with hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops and two walk-in pantries, and 10-foot-high ceilings. Located on the second level are two bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a laundry room. The third level is solely occupied by a massive master suite with a walk-in closet and private balcony. An additional perk of this home is a finished basement with two storage rooms and a large living space. Oh, and a rooftop deck with a beautiful view of the city.

1349 E. Oxford Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 [Abe Haupt | Space & Company Real Estate]

2412 E. Gordon Street | 3 beds, 3 full baths, 2,000 square feet, $509,900

Part of Argyle Court Townhomes, this newly constructed home is the last of eight beautiful units left for purchase. The main level features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a rear balcony. Also on the main level is a moderately sized bedroom with walk-in closets, and a full bathroom with a tub and double vanities. Make your way to the third level and you will find an extraordinary master suite, as well as stairs to yet another rooftop deck. Looking for even more? One parking spot is included with this townhouse.

2412 E. Gordon Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 [Abe Haupt | Space & Company Real Estate]

2655 Mercer Street | 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3,400 square feet, $524,999

Located just off of Lehigh Avenue, this brand-new townhouse is spacious and sophisticated. Step through the front doors and onto the main level to find a large living area with hardwood floors, a breakfast bar and a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off of the living room is a private backyard patio. Other nice features include two bedrooms and a laundry room located on the second floor, as well as a master suite and additional bedroom on the third floor. The bi-level rooftop deck, accessible from the third level, is the icing on top of the cake for this property.

This home’s price was reduced by $25,000 on Dec. 20.

2655 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 [Abe Haupt | Space & Company Real Estate]