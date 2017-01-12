How to Live Gorgeously in Small Philly Apartments: Lessons from Airbnb

I’ll be the first to admit that I love some good house porn — especially when said house porn involves a peek into my neighbors’ homes. After nearly a decade of living in rentals in two cities, I’ve become particularly enamored with small spaces that are utilized with utmost efficiency: each nook, cranny and corner thoughtfully employed to maximize every square inch of living space. It’s basically icing on the cake if the space is styled well to boot.

So what better place to gawk at stylish small spaces that happen to belong to my neighbors — by which I mean, fellow Philadelphians — than Airbnb? Oh, the bookcases that double as room dividers! The tiny tables to create a coffee nook! The ladders and lofted beds! It’s as good as Christmas.

So snoop with me, will you? Maybe there are some smart design schemes you can crib for your own pad. But if not, hey, at least it’s still some mighty fun house porn.

Passyunk Square

Things we love: the mirror on the bump-out would make the room appear larger; wide-plank floors; big statement pieces of art that draw the eye but don’t feel like they are cluttering the space; painted brick.

Space-saving details: room divider with extra storage; wall-mounted countertop with barstools to create a small (yet functional) dining area.

Washington Square West

Things we love: dark dramatic walls (note: this will really only work in a space with reeeeeally high ceilings); enormous windows; taxidermy; plenty of seating; that shadeless lamp.

Space-saving details: It’s all about that loft, baby! And look at that awesome detail on the ceiling.

Listing Title: Rittenhouse Gem with Private Roof Deck

Rittenhouse

Things we love: layered tones of cream and soft grey; chandelier; light, dream-like curtains; fireplace and minimally styled mantle; the large bed, which becomes a focal point, but it works because the other furniture is minimal.

Space-saving details: Those built-in benches along the perimeter of the room, which also appear to lend some underneath cubby storage.

Listing Title: Hipster Crib at Palmer Park

Fishtown

Things we love: exposed brick; turquoise couches against the neutral walls; curtains to create a more private entryway; cubby cabinets in the kitchen (cute!); the shiplap-style planks on the walls in the eating area.

Space-saving details: snug dining table with small stools; surprise kitchen shelves with drawers for off-counter toaster storage.

Listing Title: Guest House

West Mount Airy

Things we love: chalkboard wall; exposed wood beams; skylights and plenty of sunshine; statement artwork above the bed.

Space-saving details: Did you notice how the bar folds out from the wall? Smart! Also, note the cute towel holder on the outside of the bathroom wall, and the shelves above the kitchen counter, which look like they used to belong in a boxed-in cabinet.