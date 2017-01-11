First-Time Find: A Cook’s Dream in East Falls for $249K

Do you live for the Food Network?
Do you love performing acts of culinary derring-do for your family and friends on your own domestic stage?
Do you have $500,000 or more to spend on a house?
Lucky for you, the owner of this handsome home in East Falls has made it possible to waive that last requirement in order to acquire a cooking-show-quality kitchen.
The house got a $50,000 makeover when its owner purchased it in 2005, and it’s had an additional $10,000 invested in added touches over the years. As a result, this home now shines brightly among its neighbors, but nowhere more so than in the kitchen…
…where you’ll find equipment and features never seen at this price level. Like a five-burner Wolf range, a KitchenAid double oven, a farmhouse sink with a new Badger garbage disposal, and a Bosch 800-series dishwasher. The large, open space also has room for an island with bar seating and spiffy contemporary cabinetry.
Those other “added touches” include a built-in modern closet and storage units in the master bedroom and a cedar closet in the rear bedroom. There’s also a large rear deck, parking for two cars and plumbing for a half bath in the basement.
It’s close to both McMichael Park and SEPTA’s East Falls Regional Rail station, and it’s on a friendly block to boot. Twice a year, the neighbors close the street for a huge block party with all sorts of fun things for the kids. You’ll surely want to contribute a favorite dish to the event.
THE FINE PRINT
BEDS: 3
BATHS: 1
SQUARE FEET: 1,030
SALE PRICE: $249,000
3310 Tilden St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19129
