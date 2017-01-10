12 Cozy Throw Blankets to Keep You Toasty Warm This Winter

I was outdoors for approximately 20 minutes yesterday, and no joke: I was so cold, my ears ached. The sad, sad reality of winter in Philly is this: Mild ol’ December always lulls us into believing, Hey, this isn’t so bad!, but then January and February come, bringing the absolute worst of it, so you’d better be prepared. And what better way to ride out the snow, ice and bitter cold than on the couch in front of a Netflix marathon shrouded in a cozy new throw blanket that wraps alllll the way around, maybe even twice? Thought so.

Please, let your fingers do the shopping today and get warm at last. Piping mug of hot cocoa not included, but highly recommended.

Looped + Marled Throw from West Elm, $119.99



Fabric details: Acrylic and wool

Houston Throw by Shiraleah from Fab.com, $78

Fabric details: Cotton

5th Avenue Glacier Park Throw from Pendleton, $159

Fabric details: Merino wool

Scalloped Cashmere Throw from Anthropologie, $198



Fabric details: Wool and cashmere

Walberg Throw Blanket by Shiraleah from Fab.com, $106

Fabric details: Wool, acrylic and polyester

D’elnue Blanket Animana from Luxe Home Philadelphia, $375

Fabric details: Baby alpaca

Ferm Living Mohair Throw Blanket from Horne, $320

Fabric details: Mohair, wool and nylon

Alpaca Wide Stripe Throw from Restoration Hardware, $135

Fabric details: Baby alpaca

Amped Fleece Throw Blanket from Urban Outfitters, $59

Fabric details: Fleece

Banana Leaf Watercolor Throw from Society6.com, $49

Fabric details: Polyester and sherpa fleece

Henri Dove Cotton Throw from DwellStudio, $109

Fabric details: Cotton

Thomas Paul Octopus Throw, Light Gray from Houzz, $274.99

Fabric details: Alpaca