12 Cozy Throw Blankets to Keep You Toasty Warm This Winter

You’ll need one of these. Or maybe 10.

Clockwise from left: Thomas Paul Octopus Throw from Houzz, Henri Dove Cotton Throw from DwellStudio, 5th Avenue Glacier Park Throw from Pendleton, Houston Throw from Fab.com.

I was outdoors for approximately 20 minutes yesterday, and no joke: I was so cold, my ears ached. The sad, sad reality of winter in Philly is this: Mild ol’ December always lulls us into believing, Hey, this isn’t so bad!, but then January and February come, bringing the absolute worst of it, so you’d better be prepared. And what better way to ride out the snow, ice and bitter cold than on the couch in front of a Netflix marathon shrouded in a cozy new throw blanket that wraps alllll the way around, maybe even twice? Thought so.

Please, let your fingers do the shopping today and get warm at last. Piping mug of hot cocoa not included, but highly recommended. 

Looped + Marled Throw from West Elm, $119.99

west-elm-throw-blanket
Fabric details: Acrylic and wool

Houston Throw by Shiraleah from Fab.com, $78

fab-blanket

Fabric details: Cotton

5th Avenue Glacier Park Throw from Pendleton, $159

pendleton throw

Fabric details: Merino wool

Scalloped Cashmere Throw from Anthropologie, $198

anthro throw
Fabric details: Wool and cashmere

Walberg Throw Blanket by Shiraleah from Fab.com, $106

fab throw 2

Fabric details: Wool, acrylic and polyester

D’elnue Blanket Animana from Luxe Home Philadelphia, $375

luxehome

Fabric details: Baby alpaca

Ferm Living Mohair Throw Blanket from Horne, $320

horne

Fabric details: Mohair, wool and nylon

Alpaca Wide Stripe Throw from Restoration Hardware, $135

restorationhardware

Fabric details: Baby alpaca

Amped Fleece Throw Blanket from Urban Outfitters, $59

urban throw

Fabric details: Fleece

Banana Leaf Watercolor Throw from Society6.com, $49

banana leaf

Fabric details: Polyester and sherpa fleece

Henri Dove Cotton Throw from DwellStudio, $109

henri throw

Fabric details: Cotton

Thomas Paul Octopus Throw, Light Gray from Houzz, $274.99

octopus throw

Fabric details: Alpaca

