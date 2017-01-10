12 Cozy Throw Blankets to Keep You Toasty Warm This Winter

I was outdoors for approximately 20 minutes yesterday, and no joke: I was so cold, my ears ached. The sad, sad reality of winter in Philly is this: Mild ol’ December always lulls us into believing, Hey, this isn’t so bad!, but then January and February come, bringing the absolute worst of it, so you’d better be prepared. And what better way to ride out the snow, ice and bitter cold than on the couch in front of a Netflix marathon shrouded in a cozy new throw blanket that wraps alllll the way around, maybe even twice? Thought so.
Please, let your fingers do the shopping today and get warm at last. Piping mug of hot cocoa not included, but highly recommended.
Looped + Marled Throw from West Elm, $119.99
Fabric details: Acrylic and wool
Houston Throw by Shiraleah from Fab.com, $78
Fabric details: Cotton
5th Avenue Glacier Park Throw from Pendleton, $159
Fabric details: Merino wool
Scalloped Cashmere Throw from Anthropologie, $198
Fabric details: Wool and cashmere
Walberg Throw Blanket by Shiraleah from Fab.com, $106
Fabric details: Wool, acrylic and polyester
D’elnue Blanket Animana from Luxe Home Philadelphia, $375
Fabric details: Baby alpaca
Ferm Living Mohair Throw Blanket from Horne, $320
Fabric details: Mohair, wool and nylon
Alpaca Wide Stripe Throw from Restoration Hardware, $135
Fabric details: Baby alpaca
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket from Urban Outfitters, $59
Fabric details: Fleece
Banana Leaf Watercolor Throw from Society6.com, $49
Fabric details: Polyester and sherpa fleece
Henri Dove Cotton Throw from DwellStudio, $109
Fabric details: Cotton
Thomas Paul Octopus Throw, Light Gray from Houzz, $274.99
Fabric details: Alpaca