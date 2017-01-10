Trinity Tuesday: Back on the Block in Bella Vista for $369.9K

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. The owner of this expanded trinity gave it a little facelift and has put it back on the market.

If this home looks familiar to you, that’s because it is.

The owner of this extra-large expanded trinity in Bella Vista had it up for sale this summer.

Apparently, there were no takers.

And that was after several price reductions.

Might the lack of success have had something to do with the way it showed?

Apparently, the owner thought so.

For if you compare the photos in this listing with those in our August post that featured this home, you will notice that it’s a lot nicer looking.

The rooms and the finished basement have been spruced up. Clutter has been removed. The bedrooms got freshened up, and some of the furniture was removed.

The result: a renovated expanded trinity that looks like new again. Its fundamentals remain the same: high-ceilinged first floor, modern eat-in kitchen, rear patio, three bedrooms including a full-floor master bedroom on the third floor.

Here’s hoping the restaging works this time. And that it gets the owner the additional $4,900 that’s been added back to the sale price since this home was last offered for sale.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,344

SALE PRICE: $369,900

1132 Webster St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 Living room Living room Kitchen Kitchen Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bathroom Master bathroom Master bathroom Finished basement Finished basement Rear patio Exterior, perspective view

1132 Webster St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146 [Patrick Ellis | BHHS Fox & Roach]