In Greater Philly, Gladwyne Is Still Where the Money Is

The ultra-posh Main Line community tops the Business Journal’s annual list of the region’s 25 richest ZIP codes.

One local list that’s followed almost as ardently as Phillymag’s own “50 Best Restaurants” is the Philadelphia Business Journal’s annual list of the 25 wealthiest ZIP codes in the region.

This year’s version came out this week, and once again, 19035 — Gladwyne — ranks at the top.

The land of huge mansions just beyond the Philadelphia city line has an average household income of $250,693.

That’s not much more, though, than the average household income in the second-wealthiest ZIP code, Villanova’s 19085, whose 1,893 households make $249,790 on average.

The Business Journal bases its rankings on data supplied by Esri, a California-based maker of geographic information systems software that also specializes in map-based data. The data that go into determining the rankings consist of average household income, average net worth, average disposable income, per capita income and average home value.

Rounding out the top 10, with average household income in parentheses, are: No. 3, 19066 (Merion Station, $232,381); No. 4, 18977 (Washington Crossing, $224,646); No. 5, 18934 (Mechanicsville, $203,833); No. 6, 19373 (Thornton, $205,945); No. 7, 18933 (Lumberville, $187,047); No. 8, 19312 (Berwyn, $186,290); No. 9, 19807 (Wilmington, $198,488); No. 10, 19317 (Chadds Ford, $172,937).

The complete top 25 list can be found here:

The richest ZIP codes in Greater Philadelphia [Philadelphia Business Journal]