A new two-tower complex is being proposed for a parking lot on North 15th Street.

Having developed two apartment towers in University City, Radnor Property Group (RPG) is turning its sights to the North Broad Street corridor for its next in-city project.

Curbed Philly reports that the developer has submitted a proposal for a mixed-use project called The Hamilton to the Civic Design Review panel. The project consists of two towers containing a combined 600 residential units, 8,000 square feet of street-level retail, and a partly buried 150-space parking garage.

The design by MY Architecture shows two towers, one of then 197 feet high and the other 131 feet high, clad in metal and glass. RPG proposes to construct the project in two phases.

The lot on which the towers will sit was built as a parking lot for Philadelphia Inquirer employees and is currently owned by the Community College of Philadelphia. It can be built by right under the lot’s CMX-4 zoning, the second densest category in the zoning code.

The Civic Design Review panel will examine the proposal on Jan. 10th.

The Hamilton Renderings North elevation North elevation, closeup Southeast perspective West elevation Aerial view

