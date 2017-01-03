Trinity Tuesday: An All-New Trinity in Graduate Hospital for $595K

You read that right: an all-new trinity. With a huge roof deck and plenty of 21st-century luxury. They sure don’t build ’em like they used to.

Thought the trinity was a house type of the past?

We sure did, until this 21st-century trinity on steroids came to our attention.

Check it out: this home on a corner lot in Graduate Hospital actually meets the ground rules for the classic Philly trinity: one room per floor (bathrooms excluded), stacked one on top of the other.

But it’s definitely a modern home, with the usual modern bells and whistles. In fact, it probably qualifies as what might seem like an oxymoron outside Society Hill: a luxury trinity.

Take a look at the semi-buried basement kitchen, for instance. See that wine fridge in the island? Not something you’d find in an entry-level home.

Or check out that marble tile shower with rain head and handheld spray.

Or that glass-railed roof deck with a great 360-degree view of the city.

Or those walk-in closets in the master bedroom.

Did we just write “master bedroom”? In a trinity? Yep, this one has one.

And there’s more good news: One feature this home lacks is the trademark extraordinarily narrow and tight spiral staircase. You’ll be able to haul your bed frame and box spring up the L-shaped staircase with little difficulty.

“Pictures or description will not do justice!” reads the breathless one-paragraph description of this rare bird on the OCF Realty website. Actually, we think the pictures do give you a good idea of what you will get with this huge modern trinity.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $595,000

810 S. 21st St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146 Living room Living room Living room Living room Kitchen Kitchen Kitchen Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom closet Master bathroom Master bathroom shower Top floor bedroom Top floor bedroom Top floor bedroom Top floor bathroom Laundry room Roof deck Roof deck Skyline view from roof deck Front entrance address sign Front elevation

810 S. 21st St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146 [Reuvan Mosheyev | Dan Realty via Zillow]