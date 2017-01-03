Trinity Tuesday: An All-New Trinity in Graduate Hospital for $595K

Thought the trinity was a house type of the past?
We sure did, until this 21st-century trinity on steroids came to our attention.
Check it out: this home on a corner lot in Graduate Hospital actually meets the ground rules for the classic Philly trinity: one room per floor (bathrooms excluded), stacked one on top of the other.
But it’s definitely a modern home, with the usual modern bells and whistles. In fact, it probably qualifies as what might seem like an oxymoron outside Society Hill: a luxury trinity.
Take a look at the semi-buried basement kitchen, for instance. See that wine fridge in the island? Not something you’d find in an entry-level home.
Or check out that marble tile shower with rain head and handheld spray.
Or that glass-railed roof deck with a great 360-degree view of the city.
Or those walk-in closets in the master bedroom.
Did we just write “master bedroom”? In a trinity? Yep, this one has one.
And there’s more good news: One feature this home lacks is the trademark extraordinarily narrow and tight spiral staircase. You’ll be able to haul your bed frame and box spring up the L-shaped staircase with little difficulty.
“Pictures or description will not do justice!” reads the breathless one-paragraph description of this rare bird on the OCF Realty website. Actually, we think the pictures do give you a good idea of what you will get with this huge modern trinity.
THE FINE PRINT
BEDS: 2
BATHS: 2 full, 1 half
SQUARE FEET: Not available
SALE PRICE: $595,000
810 S. 21st St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
