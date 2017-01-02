Main Line Monday: Hold Court in Haverford for $2.295M

Built as a home for vehicles, this Tudor Revival gem is now a vehicle for luxurious living amid lushly landscaped surroundings.

The converted carriage house is a staple of many an affluent neighborhood. In most cases, you can still find traces of the home’s original function in telltale clues on the outside and the inside.

Not here. About the only clue this magnificent home contains to its original use comes in the form of the extra-large arched floor-to-ceiling windows that flood many of its first-floor rooms with light.

Those aside, this one-of-a-kind home looks like it had been designed for gracious living from the start, with the full complement of luxurious touches and amenities buyers expect in homes of this type.

That includes a state-of-the-art kitchen with granite countertops, top-drawer appliances and a wine fridge and sumptuously appointed bathrooms, including his-and-hers bathrooms in the master suite.

But what makes this home a true standout, aside from its Tudor Revival exterior and traditional interior, is its deft blending of indoor and outdoor delight. The main floor rooms surround and look out upon an elegantly manicured interior courtyard while the home itself is surrounded by equally beautiful landscaped grounds that include a pond and a stream.

Located in Haverford’s Cheswold section, this home is close to the center of Haverford, where you’ll find both Haverford College and a SEPTA Regional Rail station along with shopping and dining options.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SALE PRICE: $2,295,000

OTHER STUFF: This home’s sale price was reduced by $10,000 on Nov. 9. Its owners are licensed Pennsylvania real estate agents.

151 Cheswold Valley Rd., Haverford, Pa. 19041 Entrance hall Living room Dining room Kitchen Breakfast room Sun room Den Home office Master bedroom Master bathroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom (home office) Laundry room Side patio Side patio Side elevation Grounds Courtyard Courtyard Courtyard entrance Front elevation Front elevation, driveway view

151 Cheswold Valley Rd., Haverford, Pa. 19041 [Craig Brand | BHHS Fox & Roach]