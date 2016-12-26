You might get the urge to break out your skis when you lay eyes on this A-frame. But it’s a year-round retreat with a recently added pool and hot tub for summer fun.

You may have noticed a series of homes that look like they belong in California being featured in this department lately.

This week, we’ve found one that belongs in Colorado instead.

This handsome bit of Aspen sits on four lushly planted acres in Malvern. The trees and greenery provide a measure of privacy as well as shade in the summer, and the 100 protected acres surrounding this lot provide even more.

As might befit a home that looks more like a ski lodge, it’s equipped for both indoor and outdoor living. A wraparound porch offers a great view of your surroundings.

The indoor centerpiece is a dramatic two-story-high living room with vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and double-sided stone gas fireplace. The fireplace also serves as the main decorative element in the dining room, which also has an arched pass-through window connecting it to the kitchen.

Upstairs, the master suite has plenty of style as well, with a sitting/office area with its own stone fireplace, a skylit bedroom with a balcony overlooking the back yard, and a master bathroom with dual vanities, glass-enclosed shower and a whirlpool tub. (The home’s other two bedrooms and a newly updated bathroom are on the main floor.)

Out back, there’s a handsome stone patio with a grill that leads to the two-year-old saltwater pool with hot tub. More green space extends beyond this summer oasis. And downstairs, a finished basement with a wood-burning stove offers plenty of room for indoor recreation when it turns cold.

While this A-frame’s abundant surrounding greenery may give you a sense of splendid isolation, you’re actually close to plenty of other places: the Route 202 office corridor, historic Malvern’s town center, shopping in Exton and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are all a short drive away, as are several SEPTA Regional Rail stations.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,284

SALE PRICE: $499,900

OTHER STUFF: Among the other upgrades this home has received recently is a whole-house backup generator.

2066 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, Pa. 19355 [Kay Pugh | Keller Williams Main Line Realty]