Larkin Silverman and Bobby Dombroski met the modern old-fashioned way: on OKCupid. Their first date at Dock Street Brewery went swimmingly — she loved his green-grey eyes and “rich, deep voice;” he thought “she was so much more beautiful in person” — and the normal awkwardness that typically accompanies a first date quickly dissipated. They hung out a few more times, but a minor case of cold feet on Bobby’s part lead him to cool things off. Thankfully, they reconnected, and three years later both were very excited to host their annual Halloween party — albeit for very different reasons.

Halloween is a favorite holiday for Larkin. For their 2016 bash, she convinced Bobby to dress up with her as Sam Shakusky and Suzy Bishop from one of their favorite movies: Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom. Before guests were scheduled to arrive, Bobby suggested they enjoy a quiet moment in their backyard, where string lights hung over a crackling fire pit on their little concrete patch.

Larkin, we’re not Sam and Suzy right now, said Bobby. It’s just us, just Bobby and Larkin.

Bobby, I know how halloween costumes work, she snapped back.

Then, Bobby dropped to one knee and held out a ring in a tiny jar. Larkin started to cry.

Can I get down there with you? she said. Larkin knelt alongside Bobby, and the couple agreed to wed just before loved ones began piling in to celebrate.

Nine months later, the duo married in an elegant camp-themed reception inspired by the Wes Anderson characters they were dressed as the night they got engaged. A retro tent marked the entrance to the fête at Woodlands Mansion, where Larkin’s favorite memory of the day — Bobby holding her hands in a promise to “be with her every step of the way” in case she got overwhelmed — happened under a salvaged wood chuppah. For the tented reception, the bride painstakingly calligraphed each attendee’s name onto the butcher paper table runners, and guests sipped lavender lemonade and noshed on gluten-free chocolate cake. Larkin and Bobby swayed to “River” by Leon Bridges for their first dance song, and are planning a 2018 trip to Glacier National Park or Chile for their honeymoon.

