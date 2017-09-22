Growing up, Lauren Scola and her father bonded over a shared love of antique cars. So when it came time to wed Steve Wittmer this past April, South Philly’s Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, home to over 65 historically significant cars including Alfa Romeos, Bugattis, Aston Martins and more, was the logical venue choice. Take a look at the first wedding ever to be held in the space in the photos below by Birds of Feather Photography. If you love cars, this is definitely the Philadelphia wedding venue for you.

Lauren and Steve met at a Halloween party in 2010 — he was dressed as a lifeguard, and she was a bumblebee (Steve’s friends would later joke that he got “stung” that night). Three weeks later, Steve met Lauren’s parents when he picked her up for their first date, which consisted of dinner and a Flyers game.

“The Flyers lost but it was the beginning of a winning relationship,” says Lauren.

Just shy of five years later, Steve proposed on “formal” night during a cruise, and the couple got to planning a celebration centered around “family, Philly, and automobiles.” The invitations were laser-cut in the shape of Lauren’s father’s 1973 Triumph TR6 convertible, which the couple later rode into the reception. Guests found their seats via Matchbox car escort cards, and later dined on a cheesesteak bar (duh) and TastyKake wedding favors, distributed in honor of Steve’s grandfather, who was a vice president of sales for the company for 18 years. Their chocolate, vanilla, and Tiramisu cake was topped with figures dressed in the same costumes they wore when they first met, and there were, of course, many, many portraits taken alongside historic racing vehicles.

After swaying to Rod Stewart’s “Have I Told You Lately” and honeymooning in Barbados & St. Lucia, the couple returned to Wenonah, New Jersey, where they both work in education.

VENDORS

Photography: Birds of a Feather Photography PA | Venue: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum | Catering: Feastivities | Cake: Desserts by Dana | Flowers & Decor: Offshoots | Bride’s Attire: Morilee, Kay’s Bridal | Bridesmaid Dresses: Jasmine, Aimee Michelle Bridal | Groom’s Attire: A Classique Affair | Hair & Makeup: Beau Monde | Invitations: Smoochie Paper | DJ & Photo Booth: SoundEfxDJs | Transportation: Albert’s Limousine Service | Videography: Brock Pemberton | Cake Toppers: FiguresAnya on Etsy