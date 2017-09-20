We know, we know — it can be really tough to narrow down your wedding venue search, especially when Philadelphia is filled with so many great ones. The best way to decide if a venue is right for you is to visit it in person, which is why we’re so pumped for the Please Touch Museum at Memorial Hall Open House happening next Wednesday, September 27. If you’re intrigued by the idea of infusing your wedding with the whimsy of childhood, this venue is definitely a must-visit. Where else in the city, let alone the country, can you pose for portraits inside Alice in Wonderland inspired rooms and on a working indoor carousel?

Hosted by Brûlée Catering (the venue’s exclusive catering partner), the event will also provide the opportunity to meet with planners, photographers, videographers, makeup artists, bands and DJs, flower and decor experts, and production partners all well-versed in executing weddings at the museum. More details on the event (which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 PM) can be found on Brûlée’s blog, and complimentary parking will be available.

PS — We also strongly recommend you check out former PW editor Carrie Denny Whitcraft’s wedding, which took place at Please Touch and was featured on the Fall 2014 cover of Martha Stewart Weddings (Real Weddings & Honeymoons edition).