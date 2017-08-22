While some (okay, one) of us are lucky enough to have Tim McGraw perform at our wedding, most of us are happy to have a practiced wedding band perform live renditions of our favorite songs. The perfect middle ground? Be friends with a musical act, invite them to your wedding as guests, then watch in surprise and delight as they join your wedding band onstage to personally perform their hits.

That exact scenario played out pretty spectacularly at a Rittenhouse Hotel wedding this past Saturday night. The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall were personal guests at the wedding, and Taggart jumped on stage to perform three of their biggest hits with EBE Events & Entertainment band L.A. Starz. EBE’s Jason Bookman tells us Taggart performed “Paris,” “Closer,” and “Something Just Like This,” and you can watch the “Paris” portion of the performance in the video above. Props to the bride for not letting Taggart steal too much of the spotlight!

