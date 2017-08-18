Our Annual Wedding Showcase is Back With a Fun New Twist

Here’s how to get a discount on tickets to Brides, Bubbly, & Brunch.

Photo by Kate Leigh Photography

If you’re planning a wedding, you’ll definitely want to also plan on attending Brides, Bubbly, & Brunch. Our annual wedding showcase is a great way to spend a Sunday — you’ll sip bubbly provided by Blanc de Bleu, nosh on delicious hors d’oeuvres from Catering by Design, and chat with some of the best wedding vendors in the Philadelphia area. It’s a win-win. 

New this year: an exclusive runway show featuring new styles from Unveiled, Bloomingdale’s, Benari Jewelers, and Bella Bridesmaids and entertainment by Mole Street.

We’re so excited about the runway show that we’re offering a special deal for early bird purchases. Tickets to Brides Bubbly are typically $45, but if you buy 4 or more now through August 31st, that price drops to $35 each. Sounds like a pretty good excuse to round up mom and a few of your bridesmaids, right?

Here are the details on the event:

When: Sunday, November 12 from 11 – 2 PM
Where: One North Broad

To find more information and to take advantage of this discount, head here.

Can’t wait to see everyone for Brides Bubbly in November!

