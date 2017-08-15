If you’ve been perusing online for wedding dresses, there’s a good chance you’ve also been seeing Floravere ads in your Facebook feed. The social-media-savvy upstart aims to provide stylish, luxury-level wedding dresses without the designer price tags — and without the traditional bridal salon experience.

Their premise is pretty simple. You select the gowns you want to try on, then Floravere delivers samples directly to your home in a beautifully packaged Bride Box. The box ($25 per gown, but the fee is waived if you make a purchase) comes with an at-home try-on kit as well as dedicated FaceTime with one of Floravere’s personal stylists. Gowns are a modern mix of J. Crew-esque minimalism and the floatier, romantic offerings of Reem Acra and Sarah Seven, and most clock in at $4,000 or under. Not the most affordable, but also not bad when you consider that these gowns are hand-cut in NYC and put together by artisans with experience at brands like Monique Lhuillier and Carolina Herrera.

If you like the look of Floravere’s gowns but still yearn for that traditional in-store experience (or maybe just don’t want to pay the try-on fee), you’re in luck: Floravere is popping up this Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th at AKA Rittenhouse Square. Book an appointment here, and you’ll have one hour to try on Floravere’s full collection, including to-be-released as well as archived styles.

RELATED: Find Your Wedding Dress at One of These 20 Amazing Philadelphia-Area Bridal Salons

Get more from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER | PINTEREST