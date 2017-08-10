This Post-It Note Proposal Is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See All Day

We know, we know … Scranton is a little past the bounds of our usual area of coverage. But this proposal is too adorable not to share! Take a look at the creative and thoughtful way Kayla Kulesa proposed to Caitlin Dininni at Nay Aug Park in the photos below by Danielle Coons Photography.

Cait and Kayla were friends for years before they started dating, so things moved quickly after Kayla finally asked Cait for a proper date. That very night, Cait gave Kayla a a family diamond she wanted to include in her engagement ring.

“So basically, I had been planning the proposal since the day we started dating,” Kayla says.

After seven months and several conversations with Coons, Kayla was ready to put her plan into action. The couple loves to picnic and walk their dogs in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park, so Kayla knew that would be the perfect place to pop the question. She told Cait they had a dinner party to attend, but that they would be stopping by Nay Aug first to check out the new lavender garden (lavender is Cait’s favorite flower). When they arrived at the garden, a picnic of crackers, cheese, and cookies was waiting underneath a very sentimental banner.

“Cait and I have been writing Post-it notes for each other to find since the very beginning [of our relationship],” says Kayla. “We have every one of them hanging on our bedroom wall. She also loves to send me love notes in the mail, which are watercolor paintings or cards. I wanted to have these hanging behind our picnic for her to see.”

Cait was taken completely by surprise. Not only had she not noticed that the Post-its were missing from their bedroom wall, she also had no idea that Kayla had kept all the miniature paintings she’d sent. As she stooped to take it all in, Kayla dropped to one knee and wrote a final Post-it.

Will you marry me?

Cait said yes, and the newly engaged couple headed to Cait’s favorite sushi restaurant to celebrate. They are planning a private June 2018 elopement at Promise Ridge in the Poconos, and a small reception with family and friends at State College’s Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery later in the month.

