A Fishtown Couple Took Wedding Photos at Primo Hoagies Because Why Not

Sarah Young and John Dubitsky put their June 4th wedding together in just under a week. She bought her dress BCBG at the Cherry Hill mall, and the couple “married themselves” in a small Quaker ceremony in their Fishtown home — which just so happens to be across the street from a Primo Hoagies shop.

The idea for the photo session came about spontaneously. After a few glasses of champagne, someone suggested they head across the street to pose for portraits underneath the Primo’s sign. It is, after all, “John’s favorite hoagie place in Philly and New Jersey.” And they’d already purchased a tray of Italian, turkey, and veggie hoagies from Primo’s for their wedding night meal. So the next logical step was to head inside and keep on posing in front of the chip wall.

“The funniest part about it was that no one reacted,” says Sarah. “When we were outside taking pictures, [passersby were] were excited and yelling at us. Inside, everyone was going about their business and ignoring us.”

Over on Instagram, it’s a different story. Local Primo’s handle @primo_hoagies_fishtown and neighborhood accounts @artictrashtalk and @fishtownneighbors have regrammed photos from the day, and people are very enthusiastic about the decision.

“Motherfucking goals,” commented @knapp_40.

We couldn’t agree more, @knapp_40. Especially because the wedding hashtag that resulted, #tohaveandtohoagie, is hands-down one of the best we’ve ever encountered.

