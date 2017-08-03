TLC’s Crazy “Four Weddings” is Back, and You Can Be on the Show

A new twist might make you think twice about applying, though.

Say Yes to the Dress, 90 Day Fiancé, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding … TLC pretty much has the market cornered when it comes to wedding-centric reality shows. One of its most out-there concepts is Four Weddings, in which brides attend and evaluate each other’s weddings in hopes of winning a free honeymoon. If you haven’t watched, it makes for some pretty dishy commentary on a pretty personal subject.

According to TLC’s blog TLCMe, Four Weddings is coming back for a new season, and the producers are currently casting 2017 brides for the show. There is a catch, though. (Isn’t there always a catch?) Instead of pitting contestants against strangers, this season TLC is looking for groups of couples who actually know each other to appear on the show together. From the post:

Each episode will feature four brides and shine a light on their friendships with each other — judging their weddings in different categories such as venue, food, originality and dress. The bonds of friendship will surely be tested as only one bride can have the best of the four weddings. The highest scoring couple will receive a generous honeymoon vacation prize.

Four Weddings is currently casting brides who know each other and would like to be considered for the show. If you’re tying the knot within a few months of your friends, family members or co-workers, please sign up at tlc.com/casting to be considered for the upcoming season.

Will appearing on this show sour some of the most important relationships in your life? Probably. Is a free honeymoon worth it? Depends on who you ask. Would we be glued to our TVs if a group of Philly-area couples appeared on the show together? Absofrigginlutely.

According to TLC’s casting page, Four Weddings is looking to cast its contestants ASAP. Email your name, contact information, and details about your wedding to Natalie.sgro@itv-creative.com to be considered.