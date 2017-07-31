If you and your fiancé(e) met a college, why not consider surprising your wedding guests with an appearance by your mascot? From the UPenn Quaker to the Penn State Nittany Lion, here’s how to bring the ultimate form of Philadelphia-area school spirit to your wedding (or other large party that several fellow alumni will be attending).

The University of Pennsylvania Quaker

Cost: $500, pending travel distance.

Time Restrictions: The Quaker is a busy guy! But you can book him in hour increments. Your guests will have 20-30 minute entertainment blocks with 10-15 minute breaks in between.

When and How to Book: Email upenncheerleading@gmail.com six weeks in advance to secure a showing.

Temple University’s Hooter the Owl

Cost: $100 per hour, but driving distance will effect the price.

Time Restrictions: Unlimited, within reason. 10 to 15 minute breaks are required every hour.

When and How to Book: Submit a request form to ricky.zummallen@temple.edu at least four weeks prior to the big day. Additional fees will be added if you fill out the form less than four weeks in advance.

Need to Know: Be sure Hooter has parking, H2O, and a dressing room.

Villanova University’s Will D. Cat

Cost: $100 per hour and .50 cents per mile of travel from Villanova University. Checks should be written out to Villanova University and received one week in advance, or you will incur a $25 late fee.

Time Restrictions: Book Will for however long you need, but be sure to factor in a 10- to 15-minute break every hour.

When and How to Book: Book three weeks in advance by clicking here. Villanova’s mascot has limited time available for outside appearances.

Need to Know: You will be asked to provide water, food, parking, and a place to change for Will D. Cat and the mascot’s handler.

Penn State’s Nittany Lion

Cost: It varies depending on time and travel.

Time Restrictions: One hour increments with 10-15 minute breaks each hour. Temperatures inside the suit can reach up to 80 degrees, so if temperatures at your venue climb above 75, the Lion can only be suited up for 20 minutes at a time.

When and How to Book: Fill out this request form for Harrisburg two weeks in advance. Click here for Brandywine five days prior to the event.

Need to Know: Certain branch campuses allow students and faculty to borrow the costume. Contact your respective school to find out specifics.

Like PW on Facebook | Follow PW on Instagram | Sign up for the PW newsletter