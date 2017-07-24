Want to prep for your big day in an off-beat way? Well, mark your calendars — the Lovesick Expo is setting up shop in our ‘hood, and they’re bringing booze, burlesque, and the best talent to brides-to-be.

The seventh annual showcase will be held at the World Live Cafe from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13th. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For all the info, check out Lovesick Philly’s official website.

A variety of vendors — everyone from glass blowers to boudoir photographers to non-traditional hairstylists — are coming out for the event. We’ve got details on what to expect from some of the unique vendors showcasing their talents at the expo below — for a complete list of participants, see the website.

Poser Photobooth Co.

Get pumped for a rad and modern photo booth experience. The company will be ready to snap your photo in front of a white and gold sequin backdrop. Take the pics to-go with the table’s onsite printing, GIF, and texting features. Will there be burlesque themed props? Check out the station to find out!

The Wedding Tattooer

Want some ink during your wedding day? Rob Fiore, a tattoo artist who comes to weddings, has got you — and your guests — covered. The tattoo genius will be bringing his innovative brand of shenanigans LIVE to Lovesick. Stop by to watch him ink up one of his friend’s forearms with a botanical-inspired piece. He’s ready for any and all questions, and you can read more about him here.

Remark Glass

Save your wedding wine forever. Remark glass has a perfect — and practical — way for you to savor the sweetness for a lifetime . The company is skilled in making the bottles into handmade tableware or lighting that can be displayed in your home with your hubby.

Little Baby’s Ice Cream

Are you screaming for ice cream? Thankfully, this booth will cure your sweet tooth. The station will be ready to serve up baby tasters to all. The company is even bringing their adorable tricycle-based catering set-up. If you’re on the hunt for something different when it comes to dessert, trade the traditional cake for some sweet scoops.

Allebach Photography

Bring on the bargains! The photographer will be offering discounted gift certificates on engagement and boudoir photo bookings made the day of the event! He’s on the hunt for some off-beat, rock n’ roll clients. Will you be one of them?

JS Boudoir by Jennifer Smith

Look for the stand with the big wood wall displaying boudoir photos and you’ll know you’re in the right place. Jennifer Smith, the owner of LaBella Vita, is a boudoir photographer who triumphs power and self-love. Book your appointment at the expo to receive half-off of Smith’s retainer fee. “We normally make fine art albums for the groom, but the photos end up being a present for the bride,” says Smith.

Ivy House Design

If you’re on the hunt for a unique invitation, save-the-date or stationery, stop by Ivy House Designs. The process is personal and you will have the opportunity to work closely with the artist. All paper goods are customized and handprinted.

Sky Orphan Productions

The three-person wedding cinematography and photography team is searching for some unconventional and creative clients who appreciate art. If you have a bold story that needs to be told artistically and creatively, stop by their booth.

Tiny Tin Photo Booth

They’re offering a FREE photo booth session. The Tiny Tin team will also be showcasing their Camper Booth, a perfect retro addition that guests are sure to love. The vintage camper is definitely one-of-a-kind!

Jessica Saint Bridal

Keep it on the DL, but a little bird told us that there may be a live model demonstration. Now is your chance to get a glimpse at their hair and makeup stylists in action!

Lily Szabo Photography

Stop by if you’re searching for a wedding day photographer that will showcase your uniqueness and individuality and check out images of couples with matching tattoos, as well as brides with colorful hair doing lots of laughing.

Pretty Weird Beauty

Want to walk down the aisle in a museum rather than a church? Think you may be interested in having your hair match your flowers? If it sounds like you, stop by this booth. The company is searching for eclectic couples that will keep them on their toes. Plus, they’re offering a Braid Bar to all attendees. Founder Caitlin Gibbons says, “Braids are certainly our specialty and they are a growing trend in the bridal industry!”

Jamie Hollander Catering and Events

This booth is planning on creating a food or beverage sample that will reflect the Expo’s theme. Margarita popcorn, anyone? In addition to their sweet treat, the food and service company will highlight their three wedding venues: Glen Foerd on the Delaware, Bertram’s Garden, and Pearl S. Buck House — each of which have historic charm and a customizable pavilion.

7 textures

You’ll know where to find them — trust us. They may bring some of their specialized ground performers, like a stilt walker and illusionary specialist, as special guests! The company also creates visual stories utilizing gorgeous flower designs.

Proud to Plan

This party planning business wants to answer any and all questions. Stop by for some free advice from the party planning pros.

Serena Star Photography

This husband-and-wife wedding photography and cinematography team will show off their unique albums in a whimsical booth. The duo had an Alice in Wonderland wedding themselves and want to meet other couples who want to have fun with their wedding day. Serena Star says, “When I have a couple that is just so in love and I can capture that, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Peek-A-Boo Revue

Cue the music! Catch a glimpse of Cherry Bomb and Sophia Sucré on stage performing a burlesque number. If you like what you see, head over to the booth and book the company for your wedding reception or bachelorette party.

Philadelphia Burlesque Academy

The waltz may be great for your wedding night…but you can step it up for girls’ night! The Academy offers burlesque classes for bachelorette parties.