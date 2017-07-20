How Philly-Area Bridal Salons Are Helping Alfred Angelo Brides

The out-of-nowhere closure of Alfred Angelo stores has left brides and bridesmaids across the nation stranded without dresses, Philadelphia-area girls included. Thankfully, our local bridal salon community is stepping up to help those in need with steep discounts, free rush shipping, an extension on the National Bridal Day Sale, and even the occasional comped dress. Read on for where to shop if you’re in need of a new dress.

Elizabeth Johns Bridal Couture

Ardmore, PA

Elizabeth Johns is offering a 30% discount on bridal gowns and accessories and a 20% discount on bridesmaids dresses to all brides and bridesmaids with an Alfred Angelo receipt.

Angel Bridal

Haddonfield, NJ

Angel Bridal will be extending their 50 percent off sale of select gowns and is offering up to 20 percent off on special orders on bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Brides will need to supply proof they bought at Angelo Angelo to take part in discounts not from the 50 percent off rack.

La Belle Mariée Bridal

Langhorne, PA

Get 30 percent off a brand new dress (brands include Hayley Paige, Watters, Rosa Clara, and more) with proof of receipt.

Harleysville Bridal & Tuxedo Shoppe and Page Six … It’s Haute

Skippack, PA

Through August 15th, discontinued Maggie Sottero gowns will be offered at $499 per gown, and all additional retired styles will be 50 percent off current price. Current in-store bridal gowns will be 20 percent off. Customers will be required to show proof that they were an Alfred Angelo bride.

Lovely Bride

Old City

Hit up the Old City salon’s sister website Shop Lovely to score free (yes, you read that right) bridesmaid dresses. Peruse the Last Call section, and once you find something you like email hello@shoplovely.com a picture of your Alfred Angelo receipt. They’ll provide a coupon code for 100 percent off, and all you have to do is pay for shipping.

Nicole Miller

Manayunk and Center City

Alfred Angelo brides and bridesmaids can get 20 percent off their purchases at both Nicole Miller locations.

Bella Bridesmaids

Old City

Amsale bridesmaid dresses are 20 percent off with Alfred Angelo receipt (partial or full amount already paid). Get 15 percent off when you order three or more Bari Jay dresses, or take 50 percent off all in-stock Bari Jay bridesmaid dresses. All Bella Bridesmaid designers are also offering to wave rush fees for bridesmaids who need new dresses quickly

Sabrina Ann

Ardmore and West Chester, PA

Both Sabrina Ann locations sell gowns straight off the rack and are offering 20 percent off with proof of an Alfred Angelo purchase. Check out this Facebook album to see gowns they carry that are similar to ones in Alfred Angelo’s signature collection.

Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe

Jenkintown, PA

Get 20 percent off any new gown order with no rush charges with a receipt from Alfred Angelo. Sample wedding gowns at 30 to 50 percent off are also available for immediate purchase.

Unveiled Philadelphia

Washington Square

Unveiled is offering 50 percent off sample dresses and accessories and, if time allows, 30 percent off dresses to order with original Alfred Angelo receipt.

The Dress Matters

Media, PA

All Alfred Angelo sample dresses are 50 percent off, and their National Bridal Sale deal of 20 percent off dresses that have to be ordered is in effect through the end of the month.

The Sample Rack

Washington Square West

Take ten percent off any purchase.

Editor’s Note: If you know of or are offering a deal we didn’t mention, please email Sarah Zlotnick at szlotnick@phillymag.com. We will update this post with more discounts as we become aware of them.