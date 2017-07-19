How to Submit Your Wedding to Philadelphia Wedding Magazine

First off: congratulations! Whether you’re a vendor or a newly married person, you just participated in a major life event. We’re beyond honored you’re interested in sharing that moment with us here at Philadelphia Wedding. Here’s what you need to know about getting published on our blog and in our print magazine.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

• Submissions beyond just weddings. Though real weddings are our top priority, we also publish engagement sessions, proposals, styled shoots, bridal showers, and more. If it’s wedding-related, we want to see it!

• Unique, creative, and one-of-a-kind celebrations. If it’s not something that’s already all over Pinterest, we want to see it! This can range from the luxe (an ornate floral chandelier) to the simple (a pop-up wedding in an unusual location).

• Submissions that are unique *to* our area of coverage (Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, Delaware, South Jersey, and the Jersey Shore). If you have pictures or a story to tell that could only happen in these areas, we want to know about it! Some examples: cheesesteak late-night snacks, LOVE Statue wedding decor, engagement pictures at Spruce Street Harbor Park, etc.

• Timely submissions. If you’ve shot a wedding at a just-opened venue, or perhaps photographed an engagement session at a new museum exhibit, we definitely want to see it!

• Diversity. Interfaith, intercultural, and same-sex couples are encouraged, welcome, and celebrated.

• Sweet stories. Here at PW, we love a great story as much as we love great wedding photos. If you or a couple you’re working with had a really creative proposal, moved mountains to change a wedding to accommodate a loved one with an illness, or had something else especially sentimental happen in relation to the wedding, we’d also like to know about it.

HOW TO SUBMIT

We’re on Two Bright Lights and would love to see submissions from you there!

Not on Two Bright Lights? Absolutely not a problem. Please email us directly at realweddings@phillymag.com to submit. One submission per email please, and please include the following in the body of your email:

• A *link* to a dropbox, pass gallery, or other photo gallery of 75-150 high-resolution images that we can download directly. Please do *not* directly invite us to a Dropbox folder, and please do not submit via Google Drive. Images should be 25-35 percent photos of the couple, and 65-75 percent detail shots from the day. Images should be in color, and they should include a mix of horizontal and vertical shots.

• A list of vendors from the day, along with the couples’ names, event date, and location.

• A short paragraph or two describing the couple and the day.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SUBMITTING TO THE PRINT MAGAZINE

For the upcoming Spring/Summer 2018 issue of Philadelphia Wedding, we are on the hunt for weddings that took place between late February and early September 2017. Due date for print submissions is September 15, 2017. Using the above guidelines for email submissions, please send one submission per email to realweddings@phillymag.com with the subject line “FOR PRINT: Spring/Summer 18”.

Print submissions are non-exclusive, but we will prioritize weddings that haven’t been seen elsewhere yet. If the wedding has been featured elsewhere, please let us know where it has been published when you submit.

Submission does not guarantee publication in the magazine or online, and publication will be determined by editorial discretion. An editor will be in touch if your photos are chosen for publication, and by agreeing to have the photos or work published, you and the agreeing couple featured grant Philadelphia magazine (and thereby Philadelphia Wedding) permission to use the photos on our network of pages and publications, including but not limited to Philadelphia, Philadelphia Wedding, phillymag.com, Philadelphia and Philadelphia Wedding’s Facebook Page, Philadelphia and Philadelphia Wedding’s Instagram Page, Philadelphia and Philadelphia Wedding’s Pinterest Page, and Philadelphia and Philadelphia Wedding’s Twitter page. We do not unpublish these features, even in the event of a marriage dissolution.

Please send additional questions to realweddings@phillymag.com.