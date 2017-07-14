In what is sure to be a devastating turn of events for some area brides, wedding dress chain Alfred Angelo abruptly closed its doors across the country yesterday. The closest Alfred Angelo location to Philly is the Cherry Hill, NJ store located in the Plaza Grande at Garden State Park shopping center, and Philadelphia Wedding can confirm that it, sadly, has closed as well.

A handwritten sign on the door reads:

All Bridal Gowns that were delivered to store are being shipped directly to customers. If a gown did not ship yet please contact Patricia Redmond Esquire 561-742-7717

Calls made to above number resulted in endless ringing. There was no option to leave a voicemail, causing some at the scene to wonder if it might be a fax number.

Philadelphia magazine account executive Danielle Iannetta chatted with a few angry customers at the scene, and reports that while some received an e-mail from the company notifying them of the closure, others were completely blindsided and found out only through friends or social media. Iannetta was also informed that earlier today, a few brides were able to retrieve their dresses by writing their names on a piece of paper and holding it up to the door. An employee inside the store would then retrieve their dress and pass it through. By the time Iannetta arrived at the store, there were no longer any Alfred Angelo employees present.

Marlton, New Jersey bride Ashley Trunkwalter arrived at the store today in hopes of securing her bridesmaid dresses. Her September 9th wedding is only a few weeks away, and she had asked her bridesmaids to go with Alfred Angelo because the store carried a specific shade of dark blush that she hadn’t found anywhere else. Trunkwalter says that no one in her bridal party was informed of the closure (Trunkwalter herself found out via social media), but that one of her bridesmaids got a call as recently as Monday informing her that her dress was ready to be picked up.

“I am upset and disappointed,” says Trunkwalter in a phone call. She’s also unsure of what to do next.

“Am I supposed to ask my bridesmaids to pay for another dress?” she says. “It’s the money. When you become part of someone’s wedding there are financial obligations, but you don’t expect this to happen to you.”

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Trunkwalter’s dresses are somehow delivered to her, but for others who may not be so lucky, it’s good to know that rival David’s Bridal has already jumped on the cause, offering special discounts on David’s Bridal merchandise to those affected by the closure. It’s also worth noting that tomorrow is the National Bridal Sale, in which dozens of Philly-area bridal salons will be offering special discounts as well. Those affected also have the option of requesting access to the private Facebook group Alfred Angelo Brides/Bridesmaids Dress Swap, in which they can post about dresses they have available or what styles they are currently searching for.

This is a developing story. If you are a bride or bridesmaid willing to share your experience with the Alfred Angelo closure, or if you are another Philadelphia-area bridal salon or wedding vendor looking to help those affected, please email editor Sarah Zlotnick at szlotnick@phillymag.com

