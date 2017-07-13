19 Adorable Philadelphia Love Statue Ideas for Your Wedding

Image via iStock

Even though the Love Park’s reopening has been delayed until September due to its’ $16.5 million dollar facelift, incorporating the Love statue into your wedding day to show your Philly pride has never been easier. Here are 19 adorable ideas to get you started. 

1. Set the scene with your save-the-date.

Image via BIG SECRET | bigsecretwebsite.com

2. Add it to your decor with a book like this

Image via Tevy Hardy | TheMariposaDiary on Etsy.com

3. Or turn it into a 3-D guest book. 

Image via Teri Baskin | teribaskin.com

4. Add it to your escort cards.  

Image via Teri Baskin | teribaskin.com

5. Add it to favor tags and tie around mini champagne bottles. 

Image via Rhinehart Photography | rhinehartphotography.com

6. Or, if beer is more your speed, gift these growlers to your bridal party.  

Image via Step Rose | ViciousVinyl on Etsy.com

7. Sport it with a temporary tattoo

Photo via Kristen McGillivrey Designs | KristenMcGillivrey on Etsy.com

8. Incorporate it into an ice sculpture. 

Domino Arts Photography | dominoartsphotography.com

9. Spell it out in marquee letters at the entrance of your reception.  

Image via Emily Wren Photography | emilywrenweddings.com

10. Stretch it out and turn it into a table. 

Image via Couture Foto | couturefoto.com

11. This tote is pretty much perfect for your welcome bag. 

Image via Dream State | DreamState on Etsy.com

12. Need some goodies to put in the bag seen above? Trick out mini water bottles with these custom labels

Image via Maria Carr | Designed by M.E. Stationary on Etsy.com

13. Say cheese with a fun photo booth prop. 

Image via Jennifer Eileen Photography | jennifereileen.com

14. Gift guests these Marcie Blaine chocolates, which taste as good as they look.

Image via Trevor Dixon | www.dixonphotography.com

15. Or send them home with these Whipped Bake Shop cookies. 

Image via Whipped Bake Shop | whippedbakeshop.com

16. Of course, it’s a no-brainer for a cake-topper. Order yours here.

Image via Chicago Factory | Chicago Factory on Etsy.com

17. Here are some love-inspired candy bags for your candy table. 

Image via Brittany Bosworth | Cricket Printing on Etsy.com

18. And the emblem looks pretty great on water bottle favors. 

Image via Nathan Desch Photography, LLC | nathandesch.com

19. This necklace is an excellent thank you for your bridesmaids. How cute?! Get it here

Image via Maggie Huth | BathtubJungle on Etsy.com

