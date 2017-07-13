19 Adorable Philadelphia Love Statue Ideas for Your Wedding

Obvious, but also really cute.

Even though the Love Park’s reopening has been delayed until September due to its’ $16.5 million dollar facelift, incorporating the Love statue into your wedding day to show your Philly pride has never been easier. Here are 19 adorable ideas to get you started.

1. Set the scene with your save-the-date.

2. Add it to your decor with a book like this…

3. Or turn it into a 3-D guest book.

4. Add it to your escort cards.

5. Add it to favor tags and tie around mini champagne bottles.

6. Or, if beer is more your speed, gift these growlers to your bridal party.

7. Sport it with a temporary tattoo.

PS — If you’re in the market for some permanent wedding ink, check out this article.

8. Incorporate it into an ice sculpture.

9. Spell it out in marquee letters at the entrance of your reception.

10. Stretch it out and turn it into a table.

11. This tote is pretty much perfect for your welcome bag.

12. Need some goodies to put in the bag seen above? Trick out mini water bottles with these custom labels.

13. Say cheese with a fun photo booth prop.

14. Gift guests these Marcie Blaine chocolates, which taste as good as they look.

15. Or send them home with these Whipped Bake Shop cookies.

16. Of course, it’s a no-brainer for a cake-topper. Order yours here.

17. Here are some love-inspired candy bags for your candy table.

18. And the emblem looks pretty great on water bottle favors.

19. This necklace is an excellent thank you for your bridesmaids. How cute?! Get it here.

