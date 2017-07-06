Universal Truth #1: It is way more motivating to work out with others than it is on your own. Universal Truth #2: Showing up for a workout class when you’re in the throws of spending large amounts of money on your wedding is significantly easier when the the workout class is free. Thankfully, event planner Lauren Westerman of Classic Events by Lauren has teamed up with Philly musician Shawn King to bring you Rockstar Bridal Bootcamp, five free weekends of outdoor workouts at Ridgeland Mansion in west Fairmount Park. The sweat sessions begin July 8th and run from 9 to 10 AM every Saturday and Sunday through August 6th. Westerman, who led a similar course in Austin and is bringing it to Philly for the first time, tells us to expect old-school but effective exercises such as uphill sprints and calisthenics like jumping jacks and push-ups. The programs are lead by King, who trains Westerman and has developed an extensive repertoire of outdoor moves thanks to years of working out on the road while touring.

Attendance is flexible — feel free to show up for only the sessions that make sense for your schedule — and attendees are encouraged to bring along friends, family, and bridal party members. After the workout, mimosas will be served and there will be an opportunity for wedding Q&A with Westerman or other sponsoring vendors. If you register by end of day today (email info@classiceventsbylauren.com), you’ll also get a free t-shirt.

Looking for another free workout series to attend? Be Well Philly’s free weekly Summer Yoga Flow starts next Tuesday, July 11th in Dilworth Park. There will be a DJ. Get pumped.

