PHOTOS: 6 Flower Arrangements Perfect for Your Spring or Summer Wedding

Freshly Squeezed: When it comes to the flowers for your warm-weather wedding, take your inspiration from the abundance of the season’s farm stands. Incorporate produce into your blooms for a fresh look that shows off everything spring and summer have to offer.

Peachy Keen: Centerpiece of dahlias, roses and sweetheart roses, lisianthus, zinnias, astilbe, amaranthus, celosia, sedum, seasonal foliage and summer peaches, around $165, created by Cottage Flowers, Malvern. Pulled- edge linen runner, $58, rattan placemat, $24, wood dinner plate, $32, gingham side plate, $24, pitcher, $54, and mug, $24, all at Terrain, Glen Mills.

Berry Nice: Bouquet of ‘Café au Lait’ dahlias, lisianthus, garden roses, king protea, ‘Kaleidoscope’ mini phalaenopsis orchids, snowberries, seeded eucalyptus, scabiosa, viburnum berries, plums and blackberries, around $350, created by Robertson’s Flowers, Chestnut Hill. Rattan tray, $68, and white candlestick, $20, both at Terrain, Glen Mills. Twig taper candle, $32 for a pair at Tailored Home, Chestnut Hill.

Okey-Dokey Artichokey: Bouquet of lisianthus, astrantia, garden roses, dahlias, ranunculus, astilbe, snowberries, mountain mint, smokebush, figs and artichokes, around $425, created by Papertini Floral & Event Design, Midtown Village. Chair courtesy of Isabella Sparrow, Chestnut Hill.

Orange You Lovely: Centerpiece of peonies, garden and spray roses, feverfew, anise, mint and citrus on the branch, around $225, created by Sullivan Owen, Old Kensington. Harland champagne flutes, $70 each, and Haute Home embroidered linen ‘Petal’ coasters, $37 for four, both at Tailored Home, Chestnut Hill.

Grape Expectations: Bouquet of garden and spray roses, lilac, hyacinth, fringed tulips, queen protea, japonica leaves, air plant, curly willow, sliced pomegranates and red grapes, around $225, created by Flowers & Co., Rittenhouse. Havilland Chandigarh Fuchsia dessert plate, $80, and Syracuse Rose bread and butter plate, $190, and teacup, $260 with saucer, all at Tailored Home, Chestnut Hill.

Lemon Aid: Centerpiece of ranunculus, anise, French tulips, dahlias, clematis, mini hydrangeas, freesia, okra and lemons, around $325, created by La Petite Fleur, Abington. Juliska Berry & Thread goblets, $35 each at Tailored Home, Chestnut Hill. Folding table courtesy of Rareco Vintage, Queen Village; galvanized tray courtesy of Isabella Sparrow, Chestnut Hill.

Photography by Alison Conklin. Styling by Barbara Botting. This article originally appeared in the spring/summer 2017 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Like PW on Facebook | Follow PW on Twitter | Sign up for the PW newsletter