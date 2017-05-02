Early May Bridal Trunk Shows & Sample Sales

The Wedding Shoppe, Wayne

May: Bridal Sample Sale

For the month of May, you’ll receive an additional 15 percent savings on any discounted sample gown. Call to make an appointment.

The Wedding Pavilion at Van Cleve, Paoli

May 4-13: Toni Federici Veils & Accessories Trunk Show

You’ll receive ten percent savings if you order the featured designer’s accessories during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown

May 11-13: Julie Vino Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive ten percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Lovely Bride, Old City

May 12-14: Limor Rosen Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive ten percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

