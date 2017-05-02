Early May Bridal Trunk Shows & Sample Sales

May: Bridal Sample Sale
For the month of May, you’ll receive an additional 15 percent savings on any discounted sample gown. Call to make an appointment.
The Wedding Pavilion at Van Cleve, Paoli
May 4-13: Toni Federici Veils & Accessories Trunk Show
You’ll receive ten percent savings if you order the featured designer’s accessories during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.
Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown
May 11-13: Julie Vino Bridal Trunk Show
You’ll receive ten percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.
May 12-14: Limor Rosen Bridal Trunk Show
You’ll receive ten percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.
