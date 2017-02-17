The ‘Love Is In the Air’ Bridal Event Is Happening Next Week at Fairmount’s Horticulture Center

WHO: Starr Events and Uncommon Events

WHAT: Love Is In the Air Bridal Event

WHEN: Thursday, February 23rd, 6-8:30pm

WHERE: The Horticulture Center, 100 North Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia

WHY: Well, we told you all about it in December and please do view the recap video below of last year’s event—but just to refresh your memory: It’s a beautiful cocktail reception during which you will enjoy drinks, nibbles and treats, a fab fashion show from Old City’s Lovely Bride and Rittenhouse’s Henry Davidsen, wander among some serious gorgeous decor as you check out the Hort Center itself, and chat with some of Philly’s top wedding vendors (take a look at the full list here). Oh, and we’ll be there, too, handing out mags and chatting with you guys as you swing by our table. So see you there!

COST: $65; get your tickets here.

