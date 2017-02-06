We Love: Ever Laser’s Laser-Cut Details for Your Wedding

The wedding industry is turning high-tech with the latest trend in Big-Day decor: laser cutting. “It’s a medium where imagination is, for the most part, the only limitation,” says Lexi Eveleth, the artistic talent behind the South Philly laser-cutting studio Ever Laser.

She’s slicing up all kinds of personalized wedding-day goodies, from place cards and table numbers to sweetheart-chair signs, drink stirrers and large monograms. She works with a variety of materials, too—including wood, plastic, leather, rubber and paper—making laser cutting ideal for all wedding styles, whether your aesthetic is modern or rustic or somewhere in between.

You can order Ever Laser’s most popular items through the brand’s online shop, or collaborate with Eveleth to dream up a one-of-a- kind creation. Prices start at $50.

Honeycomb table number, $10, mirrored acrylic name plate, $9, and gold charger, $60 for two, Ever Laser. Centerpiece created by Petit Jardin en Ville, Old City. Tableware from Anthropologie and West Elm, multiple locations.

This article originally appeared in the spring/summer 2017 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

