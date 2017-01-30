PW Reader Ring: Erin & Brian!

The couple: Erin Legg and Brian Forrest, from Philadelphia.

The ring: My ring has an emerald-cut black diamond set in yellow gold with white diamonds on the sides. Brian designed it with a hint of my preferences! I picked out ring styles I liked on Pinterest, and I also told him that I like black and white diamonds with yellow gold. I just think those colors are very classic and will stand the test of time. He did the rest!

He found a perfect black diamond online, bought it, and then took it to a local jeweler on Jewelers’ Row, D’Antonio and Klein Jewelers. He then designed the rest with the classic setting.

The proposal: The proposal was such a surprise! We like to make doggie days and take our dog Myrtle to Wissahickon Park to run on the trails. Brian had a Sunday off from work so we took the opportunity to make a doggie day.

We started off getting bagels from Philly Style Bagels, my favorite. Then we drove to Wissahickon. We were hiking a trail and when we got to the top of a hill there was a clearing and we had stopped, I was watching Myrtle because she was off her leash (shh) and there were bikers around. When I turned around he was down on his knee with the ring out!

The band: For the band, I will crowd source! I was thinking something simple and classic to match the ring, but maybe include more black diamonds!

