Beginning-of-February Bridal Trunk Shows

Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown

February 2-4: Augusta Jones Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

The Wedding Pavilion at Van Cleve

February 2-11: Alessandra Rinaudo Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Bridal Garden, Marlton

February 3-5: Maggie Sottero Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive special incentives to order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

