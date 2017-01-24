Beginning-of-February Bridal Trunk Shows

By  | 

Gown by Maggie Sottero

Gown by Maggie Sottero

Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown

February 2-4: Augusta Jones Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

The Wedding Pavilion at Van Cleve

February 2-11: Alessandra Rinaudo Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Bridal Garden, Marlton

February 3-5: Maggie Sottero Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive special incentives to order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Like PW on Facebook | Follow PW on Twitter | Sign up for the PW newsletter

 

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.