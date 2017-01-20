Take a Look at Van Cleve Wedding Pavilion’s Brand New Location

If any of you have been shopping at Van Cleve in the past—for your prom, your bridesmaid dress for your BFF’s wedding, or with your mom for that black tie event she had last year—then you might remember that the bridal- and formalwear shop was broken up into two separate buildings, depending on what event you were shopping for.

Well, no more! The lovely ladies at Van Cleve have picked up and moved just a few miles down Route 30 in Paoli, and now all of their gorgeous frocks are under one roof.

They’re housed inside what was called the Paoli Design Center (now Van Cleve Pavilion), so the shop has neighbors ranging in everything from flooring to kitchen materials. Van Cleve’s space is made up of several connecting rooms: When you walk through the doors, you’ll actually be greeted by a flower wall by Nicol Floral Design (currently it’s that pretty pink number you might recognize from our current cover!) that leads you into a small room filled with accessories, from earrings and headpieces to sashes and veils.

There’s a room filled with bridesmaid dresses and little white frocks perfect for your rehearsal dinner, shower or honeymoon, and of course, Van Cleve’s expansive eveningwear collection that covers everything from the mothers of the bride and groom to attire for black tie affairs. The whole space is pretty and girly (and literally pink!), but the largest and most glam room of all of them is where the bridal gowns live (shown above), beautifully spread out so you and your accompanying ladies can wander among them and pick out the ones you’ll take for a twirl.

You’ll find the same designers the shop carried at their former location—Pronovias, Watters, Stephen Yearick, Anna Maier and more—along with some new friends who have recently joined them: Legends by Romona Keveza, Amy Kuschel, Matty by Matthew Christopher, Alessandra Rinuado and Victoria Kyriakides.

But the dressing rooms might be our favorite part: Deceptively deep, each one has space for you to get dressed in the gown of your choice—which then leads into a short runway with a low platform at the end of it (surrounded by mirrors, of course) where your family and friends can ooh and ahh at you in each selection, all behind your closed dressing room door. It makes each appointment like a little private party.

Give them a call at 610-647-5055 or request an appointment online. Happy twirling!

