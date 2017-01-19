Picture of the Week: A Minute With Mom

By  | 

Photo by Kate Leigh Photography

Photo by Kate Leigh Photography

From photographer Kate Baab of Kate Leigh Photographer:

During the formal photos of the bridal party in the church following Jen and Bryan’s ceremony, they were all trying to get the flower girl up on the altar, but she wasn’t interested. Finally her mom came up and sat with her on the top step, and I took a quick shot of it while they were trying to coax her into the real shot. It ended up being a really sweet candid moment before we photographed the wedding party.

See more pictures from this wedding here

See more Picture of the Week posts here.

Like PW on Facebook | Follow PW on Twitter | Sign up for the PW newsletter

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.