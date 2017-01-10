Mid-January Bridal Trunk Shows

Photo courtesy of Inbal Dror.

The Wedding Shoppe, Wayne

January 16-22: International Collections Trunk Show

During this week-long event, dresses by international designers such as Inbal Dror, Le Spose di Gio, Rosa Clara, Francesca Miranda and more will be discounted by 10 percent—and you’ll also receive a $50 coupon towards your veil with your dress purchase. Call to make an appointment.

The Wedding Pavilion at Van Cleve, Paoli

January 19-21: Pronovias Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Bella Bridesmaids, Old City

January 19-22: Amsale Bridesmaids Trunk Show

You’ll receive special incentives to order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown

January 19-28: Claire Pettibone Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

Bridal Garden, Marlton

January 20-22: Sky Collection Bridal Trunk Show

You’ll receive special incentives to order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.

