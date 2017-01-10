Mid-January Bridal Trunk Shows

January 16-22: International Collections Trunk Show
During this week-long event, dresses by international designers such as Inbal Dror, Le Spose di Gio, Rosa Clara, Francesca Miranda and more will be discounted by 10 percent—and you’ll also receive a $50 coupon towards your veil with your dress purchase. Call to make an appointment.
The Wedding Pavilion at Van Cleve, Paoli
January 19-21: Pronovias Bridal Trunk Show
You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.
January 19-22: Amsale Bridesmaids Trunk Show
You’ll receive special incentives to order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.
Nicole Bridal & Formal Shoppe, Jenkintown
January 19-28: Claire Pettibone Bridal Trunk Show
You’ll receive 10 percent savings if you order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.
January 20-22: Sky Collection Bridal Trunk Show
You’ll receive special incentives to order the featured designer’s dresses during the trunk show; call to make an appointment.
Like PW on Facebook | Follow PW on Twitter | Sign up for the PW newsletter