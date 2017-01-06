PHOTOS: Come Swoon Over BHLDN’s Spring 2017 Bridal Collection With Us

Philly-based BHLDN just unveiled its new Spring 2017 bridal collection this week, friends, and well, we have been staring at it every since.

It’s the brand’s largest collection to date: There are over 200 pieces in this beautiful batch of bridalwear, from gowns for you and your girls to clutches, shoes, jewelry and lingerie, plus frocks, accessories, bathing suits and the like for your honeymoon that you are going to have an insanely difficult time choosing between. (So just get ’em all, we say.)

To highlight the romance of the collection (lace! Blush! Delicate embellishment!), it was shot against the background of Francis Ford Coppola’s Palazzo Margherita hotel in Bernalda off the coast of the Basilicata region of southern Italy (so yes, looking at the photos below will basically decide your honeymoon location for you), and we think you’ll agree the concept was a success. Take a look at the highlights below, and then—good news!—the whole collection is available for your shopping pleasure right now. Go here and start clicking—or better yet, just hop on over to Philly’s brand-spanking new BHLDN boutique. Happy shopping!

RELATED: Photos: BHLDN Now Has a Bridal Boutique in Philly!

Like PW on Facebook | Follow PW on Twitter | Sign up for the PW newsletter