PW Reader Ring: Samantha & Zachary!

The couple: Samantha Michlovitz and Zachary Hammond, from South Jersey.

The ring: My ring has a center oval diamond with a diamond halo and smaller diamonds wrapped around the band. He even remembered that I love surprise diamonds, which can be found on the underside of the ring frame.

I love my ring! I know everyone says that about their ring but it’s so true! I knew I wanted an oval shaped diamond but I had a really hard time finding one. Zach and I went to three jewelers and none had an oval diamond ring for me to try on. It was discouraging. At best, they had oval emerald rings, so I tried that and kept reminding him to envision a similar shape and size but with a diamond. I tried different ornate bands but ultimately wanted something simple. I left these jewelers wondering if he really understood my vision.

When he proposed, one look at the ring and I knew he killed it. It was exactly what I wanted and more. Zach did his research before buying the ring and is now the expert on all things bling. He worked with Jewelry by Jakup in Wayne, New Jersey.

The proposal: The day Zach proposed was a rainy, cold, and overcast day. We went to The Inn at Sugar Hill in Mays Landing for appetizers and drinks, and his brother came along with us. After drinks, Zach asked to take a picture on the lake. Selfies and pictures are usually a battle I win with bribery and begging, so when Zach offered to have our picture taken, a little red alert popped into my head. Standing by the lake, Zach’s brother took a video and pictures of us—and eventually, Zach did get down on one knee and I said yes. It was the happiest day of our lives. We went home and our families were there to surprise me, equipped with balloons and bottles of champagne.

The band: We’re in the early stages of wedding planning and I haven’t put too much thought into my wedding band yet. However, I think I’ll go with two diamond bands that match my engagement ring, one to go on each side.

