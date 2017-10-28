Okay, okay—the BEST best thing was the Eagles trouncing the Redskins on Monday Night Football. And yeah, there were plenty of highlights to highlight, from Carson Wentz making like Houdini to Carson Wentz breaking up fan brawls. But our favorite moment of the night came when wide receiver Mack Hollins hauled in a 64-yard pass from Wentz and careened into the end zone for the UNC walk-on’s first-ever NFL TD. Which he celebrated in sterling fashion with a note-perfect version of the Backpack Kid dance (unlike Saints running back Mark Ingram, who tried earlier this season but couldn’t quite nail the beat). Oh, and did we mention that Hollins biked to the game?!? Look out, Philly; there’s a new hero in town.

