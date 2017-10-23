The U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted Pennsylvania yet another reprieve on REAL ID compliance.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted an extension to the Keystone State for compliance with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 that mandates specific changes to standards for issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The reprieve, which runs through October 10, 2018, means that Pennsylvania residents will face no issues when attempting to enter federal facilities or boarding commercial flights by showing current licenses or ID cards through that date. This is the second time that such an extension was approved for PA.

“I am thankful that DHS has recognized Pennsylvania’s efforts in becoming compliant with the REAL ID Act,” Wolf said in a release. “REAL ID is a priority for PennDOT, and we look forward to being able to offer REAL ID-compliant products as an option for our customers.”

According to PennDOT, REAL ID licenses will be an available option at the customer’s choice by March 2019. If another extension isn’t granted to bridge the roughly five-month gap, Pennsylvanians will need valid passports to pass through airport security or enter places like federal courthouses or prisons.

You can check out PennDOT’s answers to frequently asked questions regarding REAL ID compliance here.

Follow @jtrinacria on Twitter.