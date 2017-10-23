Here’s What the King of Prussia Rail Extension Could Look Like

The Norristown High Speed Line spur would include several stops in the KOP area.

By  | 

king of prussia extension, kop, septa

Rendering of KOP rail traveling along Mall Boulevard | Image via SEPTA

SEPTA has released renderings of its proposed King of Prussia high-speed rail extension.

The transportation agency wants the public to weigh in on a potential Norristown High Speed Line spur, which was first proposed in 2015. Project developers are currently considering several different routes for the extension, which would branch off the NHSL’s main line and include several stops in the King of Prussia area. 

SEPTA released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the project earlier this month. The lengthy report covers a lot of ground, including the project’s potential natural, cultural, and socioeconomic effects.

Also included in the report are several renderings of the extension:

septa, king of prussia, kop

Rendering of KOP rail traveling along 1st Avenue | Image via SEPTA

Rendering of KOP Rail traveling over Route 202 | Image via SEPTA

SEPTA is touting the project as a way to reduce congested roadway travel, attract new transit riders, and support economic development in the region. The plan has garnered some backlash from Upper Merion residents, who petitioned against the extension last year, claiming SEPTA’s planning, design and communication were poor.

SEPTA has scheduled several hearings on the project in November. The dates, times, and locations are:

  • Monday, November 13, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (presentations at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.), Jefferson Ballroom, Doubletree Hotel Valley Forge, 301 West DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia
  • Wednesday, November 15, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (presentation at 6 p.m.), Norristown Municipal Building, 235 East Airy Street, Norristown

For more information, visit kingofprussiarail.com.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.

Read More About: , , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.