Deer Carcass Found Hanging in Bucks County School’s Football Stadium

Officials at Central Bucks High School West are calling the incident vandalism.

The War Memorial Field at Central Bucks High School West | Image via Google Maps

Officials at a Bucks County school found a deer carcass hanging in their football stadium on Thursday morning.

The carcass was discovered inside the War Memorial Field of Central Bucks High School West. Staff removed the carcass immediately, according to a statement released by Central Bucks School District superintendent John J. Kopicki

The incident comes three days before a football game between Central Bucks West and its sister school, Central Bucks East. School officials plan to ramp up security measures tonight and tomorrow night at both high schools.

“The high schools’ principals have communicated with their students this morning about appropriate behavior and the high standards of conduct that we all expect,” Kopicki said. “The Central Bucks School District will continue to reinforce with our students the actions needed to ensure a positive and safe school community.”

