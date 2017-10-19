Police Investigating Rash of Armed Robberies in Fairmount

Officials believe one suspect may be responsible for four recent incidents, including one near the Eastern State Penitentiary.

By  | 

fairmount armed robberies

The 2200 block of Brown Street, where an armed robbery was reported on Sunday evening. | Image via Google Maps

Philly police are investigating a recent string of armed robberies in Fairmount.

Residents are worried after four incidents allegedly took place in the neighborhood this week. Police say residents reported two armed robberies on Sunday night, first at 8 p.m. on the 2200 block of Brown Street, then shortly before 9 p.m. on the 2500 block of Poplar Street. 

Two additional incidents were reported just after midnight on Tuesday, first on the 800 block of North 25th Street and then on North 27th Street.

Police believe one suspect may be responsible for the four incidents. The assailant in each of the cases was described similarly – a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, with short black hair and facial hair, between 5’9” and 5’10”, with a thin build. Police say he was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans and carrying a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.