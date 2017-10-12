Gunshot Victim’s Body Pulled From Schuylkill in Center City

Police found the man’s body near the Walnut Street Bridge on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunshot victim’s body was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Thursday morning in Center City.

According to reports, the body of a man in his 50s was found in the river near the Walnut Street Bridge. Police say the body had a gunshot wound to the forehead.

Just in: @PhillyPolice investigating homicide. Man in 50s with a gunshot wound to forehead pulled from Schuylkill River. pic.twitter.com/sDjYe2LbP6 — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) October 12, 2017

Homicide detectives are reportedly investigating.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.