Prepare Yourself: Philly’s Holding a Citywide Fire Drill on Wednesday

Is your home escape plan ready?

By 

Don’t freak out when sirens sound across Philly on Wednesday evening – it’s just a citywide fire drill (which is apparently a thing).

As part of Fire Prevention Week, Philly will conduct the citywide drill at 7:30 p.m. The plan is for residents to participate by testing their home escapes plans. Because we all have those, right? If not, here’s how you can make one.

Fire Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and will continue through Saturday.

Last month, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel announced a nearly $1 million FEMA grant given to the Philadelphia Fire Department to purchase and install smoke alarms.

