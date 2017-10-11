Don’t freak out when sirens sound across Philly on Wednesday evening – it’s just a citywide fire drill (which is apparently a thing).

As part of Fire Prevention Week, Philly will conduct the citywide drill at 7:30 p.m. The plan is for residents to participate by testing their home escapes plans. Because we all have those, right? If not, here’s how you can make one.

You get 2 minutes to escape your home in a fire. You need 2 ways out. Practice TONIGHT at 7:30 when sirens blare for citywide fire drill! https://t.co/x0AT9hOoiw — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) October 11, 2017

Fire Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and will continue through Saturday.

Last month, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel announced a nearly $1 million FEMA grant given to the Philadelphia Fire Department to purchase and install smoke alarms.

