Bucks County Deputy Sheriff Accused of Indecent Exposure, Lewd Conduct

Authorities say Stephen Springfield offered a woman candy before exposing himself to her — and it wasn’t the first time.

A Bucks County deputy sheriff has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct after two women told authorities that he exposed himself and committed other acts over a period of several days in Bristol’s Silver Lake Park.

According to his arrest affidavit, Stephen Springfield first exposed himself to the initial complainant on the evening of October 3rd while sitting in his truck at the park. The woman told Bucks County Park Rangers that a man later identified as Springfield pulled up porn on his cellphone and pointed the screen in her direction as she was throwing away garbage. She ignored him, but Springfield then reportedly dangled a bag of loose Starburst out the window and asked if she wanted some candy.

After the woman declined, charging documents state that Springfield pulled out his penis and started masturbating before she swiftly left the scene. A regular at Silver Lake, the witness reported seeing Springfield again the following day – this time talking to a 10-to-12-year-old boy on a bike. She said she yelled at the deputy sheriff to leave but was ignored.

Springfield was back at the park a few days later on Friday, October 7th. That’s when the woman snapped photos of the Bristol Township resident’s license plate and called park rangers. After taking the witness’s statement, the rangers then heard from another woman who had had a similar encounter with Springfield the day before. Looping in Bucks County detectives, the 39-year-old was questioned on Saturday and admitted that “probably exactly what they said” had occurred, adding, “I was excited.” He was arrested that night and charged by the Bucks County DA.

Bucks County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Edwards confirmed Springfield’s employment, but his status on the force remains unclear. Springfield was released after posting bail and will appear at a preliminary hearing in connection with the charges on October 18th. Attempts to reach Springfield for comment were unsuccessful.

Follow @jtrinacria on Twitter.