Carson Wentz’s Response to Vegas: “The World Needs Jesus In a Bad Way”

The Eagles’ Bible-thumping QB got roasted on Twitter for his remarks.

By now, we’re all well aware that Carson Wentz is a Bible-thumper that jams out to Christian rock when he’s not throwing spirals in South Philadelphia. The second-year Eagles QB is heavily involved in outreach efforts, often wears shirts with religious connotations to press conferences (along with Jesus sandals), and regularly posts Scripture verses to his social media channels.

Wentz is a humble enough guy, and he’s insisted in the past that he’s not one for shoving religion down the throats of his teammates or fans despite his strong Christian beliefs. While weighing in on the national tragedy that occurred last night in Las Vegas, Carson invoked Jesus in a tweet that set off both nonbelievers and those who wished he instead used his platform to stump for stricter gun control.

I understand the sentiment but everyone don’t believe in jesus. what we need is stricter gun laws/control — Sheryl Riley (@AgentSheryl) October 2, 2017

We don't need fiction Carson; that is part of the worlds problem. We need better education. — Roy Larsen, CFP® (@roylarsen) October 2, 2017

No, we need gun control and healthcare — one SOB #1fan (@spicymillenial) October 2, 2017

Perhaps Jesus wants the US to do something about the easy availability of guns and the fragile mental health of some white men? — Angela York Crane (@toocanAnj) October 2, 2017

Maybe Jesus or God could show up BEFORE 50 people die and 400 get injured pic.twitter.com/ZE2DOS3ehC — Joshua Pantoja (@joshuapantoja58) October 2, 2017

Really not fair to push religion into this tragedy. — Katy Otto (@exfkaty) October 2, 2017

I respect you @cj_wentz , but leave Jesus out of the conversation, that is no different then when People say this is God's Will. — Trenton Road TakeOut (@trt1024) October 2, 2017

Wait so the world needs something that doesnt exist? 🤔 — Syndra's Thighs (@P1gmyPie) October 2, 2017

Obviously Jesus didn't do anything to stop the shooting. What we need is more law enforcement to protect our citizens. — Jeremy Joyner (@jbjoyner) October 2, 2017

While there were many followers who also supported Wentz’s message, maybe Carson should take his own words a little more to heart in order to avoid controversy next time around.

