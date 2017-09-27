Spotted in Rittenhouse Square: Bruce Willis

The A-lister and another big-name Hollywood actor are in town shooting the next Shyamalan flick.

Hey! … Was that just? Yes! Bruce Willis was spotted hanging out around Philly this week while in town filming Glass, the latest M. Night Shyamalan movie, due out in 2019.

The A-lister hung out at Irish Pub on Sunday, joining in our revelry following the Birds’ thrilling 27-24 win over the Giants on the leg of rookie Jake Elliott.

Bruce Willis at the 20th St Pub!#perfectsunday pic.twitter.com/UApseuMkkw — Irish Pub Philly (@IrishPubPhilly) September 24, 2017

Then, as CBS reported, Willis dined at D’Angelo’s Ristorante Italiano in Rittenhouse Square. Bruce reportedly scarfed down TWO whole entrees (lasagna and sole), likely the reason he didn’t stick around to hit the restaurant’s incredibly lively dance floor — after their late-night transition to a discotheque, that is.

Because Glass is a sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable (AND M. Night’s last flick, Split), the great Samuel L. Jackson is also here shooting scenes and enjoying life out in the City of Brotherly Love, too. The Pulp Fiction star ate at Jane G’s in Center City on Monday.

Be on the lookout for other celeb sightings around town!

Follow @jtrinacria on Twitter.